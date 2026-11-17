Israel uses disinformation to conceal Gaza crimes: Duran

ANKARA

AA photo.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran accused Israel on Nov. 16 of using disinformation to conceal its actions in Gaza, saying a Turkish government unit had identified more than 250 false or misleading claims from Israeli sources.

Speaking at a panel organized by the Communications Directorate in Ankara, Duran said its Center for Combating Disinformation had used data analysis, satellite imagery and digital forensic investigations to challenge the reports.

He accused Israel of using AI-generated images, fabricated content and misleading analyses to distort international perceptions of the war.

He also accused media companies and social media platforms of manipulating algorithms to suppress content about conditions in Palestine.

Duran criticized the treatment of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in countries that champion freedom of expression, saying academics and students had faced dismissal, expulsion and other reprisals for speaking out.

Responding to recent Israeli Foreign Ministry criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Duran said Israeli authorities should be held accountable for what he described as genocide and environmental destruction in Gaza.

“The Israeli authorities' targeting of President Erdoğan, instead of confronting the facts, clearly indicates their state of helplessness,” he said.

He recalled Erdoğan’s remarks at the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya, where the president condemned the destruction of olive trees, contamination of water resources and devastation of Palestinian cities.

Duran also drew attention to displaced Palestinians living in flooded tents while Israeli attacks continued.

He urged international observers to spend at least 48 hours in West Bank cities such as Hebron and Ramallah, saying brief visits under heavy security failed to reveal the extent of movement restrictions and displacement.

Marking the 38th anniversary of the Palestinian declaration of independence, Duran reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Palestinian journalist Huda Fadel Naim also addressed the panel, recounting the death of her 19-year-old brother, an ambulance driver in Gaza.

She said their father, who worked in a hospital operating room, had reassured the family that hospitals and ambulances were safe. They later learned through a radio report that her brother had been killed in an attack on his ambulance.

Naim said the loss continued to affect her family and urged audiences to recognize the individual lives behind casualty figures.

“We are not numbers; we are human beings. Every number has a story, a family, a loved one, and a child,” she said.