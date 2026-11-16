11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

BALIKESİR
11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

(AA Photo)

A minibus driver died after suffering a heart attack at the wheel and losing control of his vehicle, which plunged into the sea with 11 passengers aboard in the Ayvalık district of the northwestern province of Balıkesir, local media reported on Nov. 16.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Atatürk Boulevard, as the minibus was traveling from Ayvalık to the Sarımsaklı neighborhood, reports said.

Police, marine police and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene following reports of the crash.

Local residents also rushed to help, using ladders to reach passengers trapped inside the vehicle as it began sinking.

The driver received initial medical attention at the scene but died. The 31-year-old man was reportedly unconscious when he was taken to hospital in the nortwestern city.

The driver, identified as Batuhan Yılmaz, had reportedly been working for the six months.

All 11 passengers were rescued and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The injured passengers, including a baby, were reported to be in good condition, according to local media reports.

An investigation into the accident has been launched. 

The minibus was later pulled out of the water using ropes and a crane truck.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea
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