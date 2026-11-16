Turkish crew rescued as cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

SOFIA

The Somali-flagged general cargo ship ‘BETUL 8,’ seen here in an undated file photo, sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria.

A Somali-flagged cargo ship, the BETUL 8, sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Nov. 16, with all 12 crew members, including Turkish nationals, rescued.

According to a statement by Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry, the vessel issued a distress call at 9:15 a.m. local time, reporting that it was sinking approximately 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

Bulgarian media reported that eight of the rescued crew members were Turkish nationals, while the remaining four were Azerbaijani.

The vessel appears to be registered to and operated by Optimus Marine, a company based in the Marshall Islands.

Following the distress call, four military vessels belonging to the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM Black Sea) were dispatched to the area.

The operation involved two Bulgarian vessels and one each from Romania and Türkiye.

The incident comes amid a recent rise in drone attacks targeting commercial vessels off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania.

More than 200 civilian and commercial vessels have come under attack in the Black Sea since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, with the vast majority of incidents occurring this

year, according to the Turkish Chamber of Shipping (IMEAK DTO).

Two weeks ago, a ship carrying lithium-ion batteries was struck by three drones approximately 17 nautical miles off Cape Kaliakra.

Romania’s Defense Ministry also said that a French Navy Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft operating in the area as part of a NATO mission detected two drifting drones in the Black Sea on Nov. 15.

According to the ministry, Romanian Navy explosive ordnance disposal specialists began examining drone debris on Nov. 16 after it was discovered approximately 45 nautical miles east of Mangalia and near Sfantu Gheorghe.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his Bulgarian and Romanian counterparts in Sofia on Oct. 28, for a security meeting amid a surge in attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.