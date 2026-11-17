AKP says fund probe will expose all those responsible

ANKARA

Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 16.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will not allow political protection to shield wrongdoing in the investment fund investigation, party spokesman Ömer Çelik said on Nov. 16.

Çelik was briefing reporters at party headquarters on a Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Discussions covered the fund crisis, the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative and Erdoğan’s diplomatic contacts at the COP31 climate summit.

“We will not allow any allegation to be covered up through political protection,” Çelik said.

He also rejected politically motivated smear campaigns against individuals, saying the priority was to establish the facts.

Those responsible through negligence or deliberate wrongdoing would be held accountable, he said.

The State Supervisory Council had begun examining the case on Erdoğan’s instructions, and its findings would help determine further action, Çelik said.

Repaying affected investors remained a priority.

The Fund Coordination Board, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, was coordinating work on liquidations and payments, while authorities sought to distinguish legitimate investors from those involved in fraud and market manipulation.

Çelik said measures were also being developed to protect the wider capital markets from the fallout.

On the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, he said disarmament, stronger democracy, administrative reform and greater political and social inclusion should be considered together.

He pointed to the law on strengthening national solidarity and social integration, approved by 467 lawmakers, as the initiative’s legal framework.

Armed groups operating outside legitimate state security forces restricted democratic politics and hindered reform, he argued.

Efforts to end their activities should encompass Syria, Iraq and Iran, although different approaches could be used in each country.

Çelik also endorsed Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli’s 50-point assessment of the process, saying it set out principles and a roadmap that deserved close attention.

Turning to Gaza, Çelik accused Israel of blocking shelter supplies as rain and winter conditions worsened the plight of displaced Palestinians.

He cited U.N. reports of 150,000 tents waiting outside the territory.

He called for progress toward the second phase of the Gaza agreement and increased humanitarian deliveries.

He also criticized Israeli settlement plans that he said would fragment the West Bank and separate East Jerusalem from the rest of the Palestinian territories.

Çelik warned that an escalation of the conflict involving Iran could destabilize the region from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab, disrupt supply chains and cause further loss of life.

Türkiye was ready to support renewed diplomacy, he said, pointing to Erdoğan’s recent contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump and his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Antalya.