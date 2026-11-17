Italian cyclists find warm welcome after 20,000-km ride

ŞANLIURFA

The Italian couple pose with their bikes at Şanlıurfa’s Balıklıgöl.

Having pedaled nearly 20,000 kilometers over two years on an around-the-world journey, an Italian cycling duo rolled into the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, where local hospitality has kept their tent packed away ever since they left the eastern city of Muş.

Carpenter Simone Gislimberti, 27, and his biologist wife, Chiara Cattani, began in Tasmania, Australia. They crossed Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, then Armenia and Georgia.

They entered Türkiye two weeks before speaking, passing through Kars, Ağrı, Muş, Batman, Mardin and Diyarbakır. After leaving Şanlıurfa, they plan to finish in the southwestern province of Muğla, leave by ship and return via Greece to visit family in Italy.

Gislimberti said they wanted to see the world and explore cultures. He said Türkiye’s people, food and historic sites made it a favorite, while invitations for tea, meals and overnight stays helped them get to know families.

Cattani said they usually camped and heavy rain could make that difficult, but people worldwide had treated them kindly. They cycled for a month in sub-zero temperatures at high altitude in China. “People in Türkiye are extremely sincere, inviting us to sleep in warm places,” she said.

They saved money working in Australia, first cycling there before expanding to a world tour they hoped to undertake sustainably, she said.

Göbeklitepe Cycling Club President Muhammed Kaplan said the club, promoting cycling since 2013, hosted the couple. It offers domestic and foreign cyclists free accommodation at a club house, with space to rest, shower and wash clothes, without expecting anything in return.