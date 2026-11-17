Bird sanctuary becomes natural lab in southeastern Türkiye

DİYARBAKIR

A stork flies over Kabaklı Pond as birds stand in shallow water on Dicle University’s campus in Diyarbakır.

Kabaklı Pond in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır has become a natural laboratory for academics and students studying 114 migratory and resident bird species that use its waters to feed, breed and nest.

The State Waterworks Authority built the 25-hectare pond on the Dicle University campus in 1990 for irrigation. It has a water storage capacity of 425,000 cubic meters and lies on bird migration routes.

Rich food supplies and suitable conditions have made it a breeding, nesting and resting habitat for birds, earning it a local reputation as a bird sanctuary. Its water levels vary from year to year with climate change, rainfall patterns and evaporation.

Dicle University zoology professor Recep Karakaş said observations over different periods had identified 114 species at the pond. A faculty member in the Faculty of Science’s biology department, he said the irrigation pond also supported many other forms of wildlife.

“Our students are very lucky. We use this place as a natural laboratory,” he said. Fieldwork helps students identify birds, apply classroom knowledge and understand ecological processes firsthand, broadening their horizons, he said.

Students can observe what a species eats and where it nests, then use their findings in graduation theses, Karakaş said.

Fourth-year biology student Devran Güvenç said the pond was within walking distance and could support thesis and master’s research. Birdwatching visits let them see a variety of species, he said. Fellow student Deniz İlcan said it was well suited to observing birds in their natural habitat.

Third-year biology student and university Biology Research Society head Aleyna Günay said the campus location and abundance of birds made the pond a useful study site. She said their observations would inform articles and theses. “We determine our research topics based on these experiences,” she said.