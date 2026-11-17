Türkiye records highest October rainfall in 16 years

ISTANBUL

A woman braves the wind and rain along the waterfront, with Haydarpaşa railway station seen in the background.

Türkiye recorded its wettest October in 16 years, with rainfall exceeding the long-term seasonal average by 95 percent, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The country recorded an average of 96.4 kilograms of precipitation per square meter in October, compared with the 1991-2020 seasonal average of 49.4 kilograms and 53.5 kilograms recorded in October last year. The figures represent an 80 percent increase from the same month in 2025.

The unusually heavy rainfall caused significant flooding in several parts of the country. On Oct. 14, torrential rain broke an 84-year precipitation record in Istanbul, killing seven people and inundating roads, underpasses, homes and businesses while sweeping away vehicles. Water levels in parts of the Ayazağa neighborhood reportedly reached 2.5 meters, leaving around 300 businesses unusable. Schools were also suspended.

The increase was particularly pronounced in the Mediterranean, Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia regions, which recorded their highest October rainfall in 66 years. Marmara saw its highest levels in 16 years, while the Aegean recorded its highest in 15 years. In some areas, including parts of Çanakkale, Antalya, Mersin, Adana, Muğla and Şanlıurfa, rainfall exceeded four times the seasonal average.

Kocaeli received the highest provincial rainfall, with 214.6 kilograms per square meter, while Yozgat recorded the lowest at 26.2 kilograms. Mersin’s rainfall exceeded five times its seasonal average. Several provinces, including Elazığ, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Tunceli, Muğla and Kahramanmaraş, also recorded their highest October precipitation in 66 years. In contrast, Trabzon experienced its lowest October rainfall in 46 years, with a 58 percent decline from its seasonal average.

Regionally, the Mediterranean recorded the highest rainfall at 154.2 kilograms per square meter, more than three times its seasonal average of 48.7 kilograms. Marmara received 127 kilograms, while Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia recorded 112.7 and 106.6 kilograms, respectively. The Black Sea region was the exception, with 74.1 kilograms, almost identical to its seasonal average of 74.5 kilograms.

Türkiye also experienced an average of 13.5 rainy days in October, significantly above the long-term average of 7.9 days. Rainfall lasted between 20 and 25 days in parts of Eastern Anatolia, including Erzincan, Tunceli, Bingöl, Muş, Bitlis and Hakkari.