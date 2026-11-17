Five EU states plan Rwanda hub for rejected migrants

VIENNA

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (L), Denmark's Minister of Immigration and Integration Morten Bodskov (C), Rwandan Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta (3rdR), Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (2ndR) and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker (R) arrive for a joint press conference after a meeting of the "Core Group" discussed the so-called "Return Hubs", on the sidelines of the Vienna Migration Conference hosted by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) on November 16, 2026 in the Austrian capital Vienna.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands on Nov. 16 unveiled a plan to establish a migrant deportation center in Rwanda, the first such facility outside the European Union.



The group has stepped up efforts to open a “return hub” for rejected migrants after the EU cleared the way by toughening migration rules.



The move came despite protests from human rights groups and a warning from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR. France’s President Emmanuel Macron has also expressed doubts.



“If returning to their home country is not possible, then in the future people without a right of residence will be sent back to a third country such as Rwanda,” Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said after a meeting of the five countries in Vienna.



“I am pleased that today we have achieved a truly historic paradigm shift in migration policy,” Stocker said.



Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen defended the proposed center in an interview with media.



“For me, being in control when it comes to our borders,” deciding who comes in, stays and who has to leave, these were “the values that I believe in,” she said, calling the migrant center a “very modern” idea.



“What is the alternative? Is it to continue the system we have today? Because if you believe in human rights, I don’t like the current system. It’s broken,” said the Danish leader.



Speaking alongside Stocker, Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said the plan would offer “a second chance to people who no longer have the right to remain in the partner country.”



The five EU countries have expressed hope to have a center up and running in 2027.



Diplomatic sources say the Rwanda hub will be initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people, with each of the five nations sending around 20 migrants.