Türkiye sees over 131,000 home sales in October

ISTANBUL

Türkiye recorded 131,072 home sales in October, down 23.3 percent from a year earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Nov. 17.

New home sales totaled 50,105, falling 13.1 percent year-on-year, while existing home sales declined 28.5 percent to 80,967.

New properties accounted for 38.2 percent of total transactions, with existing homes making up the remaining 61.8 percent.

Mortgaged home sales dropped 5.7 percent to 23,286, representing 17.8 percent of total sales. Other home sales decreased 26.3 percent to 107,786.

Foreign buyers purchased 2,259 homes in October, up 0.9 percent from a year earlier and accounting for 1.7 percent of total sales.

Russian citizens topped the list of foreign buyers with 477 purchases, followed by Iranians with 193 and Iraqis with 159.

In January-October, home sales totaled around 1.22 million, down 9.2 percent compared with the same period last year.

New home sales decreased 2.4 percent to 410,018 during the period, while existing home sales fell 12.3 percent to 813,973.

Mortgaged home sales rose 20.8 percent to 235,496 in the first 10 months, while sales to foreigners declined 3.6 percent to 17,567.

Separate data the Central Bank unveiled on Nov. 17 showed that the Residential Property Price Index rose by 0.7 percent month-on-month and 21.1 percent year-on-year in nominal terms in October.

In real terms, the index fell by 6.6 percent year-on-year, according to Central Bank data.