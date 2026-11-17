COP31 brings off-season boost to Antalya businesses

Özgür Taylan Dil-ANTALYA

The COP31 climate summit has brought summer-like activity to Antalya in November, boosting business in the city’s tourism districts.

Thousands of participants from around the world have been heading to the city’s popular districts after a busy schedule of meetings. Restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues, particularly in the historic Kaleiçi district, are reporting occupancy levels comparable to the summer months.

Businesses ranging from taxi drivers and restaurant operators to carpet and souvenir sellers say the summit has generated strong demand after the end of the regular tourism season. Some foreign visitors attending COP31 have also said they plan to return to Antalya for a vacation.

COP31 participants are spending their evenings exploring Kaleiçi’s historic streets, sampling Turkish cuisine, visiting entertainment venues and shopping.

Many are buying Turkish delight, candy, carpets and souvenirs before returning home. Visitors wearing COP31 accreditation badges can be seen throughout the district.

However, businesses located farther from the city center and those that do not sell tourism-related products say they have seen less benefit from the summit.

Lütfü Ateş, who operates the Tarihi Üç Kapılar dessert shop in Kaleiçi, said COP31 has allowed businesses to stay open late into the night.

“COP31 has truly been a lifeline for us, ” Ateş said.

“We were used to visitors from Britain, Russia and Ukraine, but this time people have come from many different countries. This was not a good tourism season, but COP31 helped us reach our annual average.”

“Central Antalya, Kaleiçi and Kundu are experiencing activity similar to the summer months,” he said.

Ali Çetinkaya, a carpet seller in Kaleiçi, said business had increased since Nov. 8, with summit participants purchasing carpets as souvenirs.

“There is no local business here that can say it has not benefited from COP31. As you can see, the activity is comparable to the summer months,” Çetinkaya said.

Transportation is among the sectors that have benefited most from COP31. Taxi drivers across the city say they are struggling to keep up with demand, particularly in the morning and evening.

Taxi driver Ahmet Ocaklı said many taxi stands were empty during peak hours because vehicles were constantly serving passengers.

Small businesses outside the main tourism districts are also seeing an increase in customers, although the impact has been more limited.

One food stand operator said East Asian visitors in particular had been buying hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and chicken.

“COP31 has clearly boosted our business. We are some distance from the tourist center, so I cannot say we have experienced very heavy demand, but business has picked up,” the operator said.

A group from South Korea’s Sejong University said they were visiting Antalya for the climate summit. The group was conducting research into climate change and its global effects.

“We did not come to Türkiye for tourism, but we loved Antalya. We also want to see Demre before leaving,” group member Chan Su Kim said.

“Participation is very high, and we hope the summit produces a binding decision for the environment. We are thinking of returning to Antalya, but next time as tourists.”

David Jackson of New York University, another COP31 participant, said he had previously visited Antalya for a conference about 10 years ago.

“The historic character has been preserved very well. It is wonderful to see trams and bicycles rather than cars on the main street,” Jackson said.

“The people are very friendly, the food is excellent and the weather is perfect at this time of year. I have visited Istanbul many times. In my view, Antalya is a more beautiful version of Türkiye.”