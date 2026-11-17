Tesla to invest 3 bln euros to expand German factory

FRANKFURT

Tesla will invest three billion euros ($3.4 billion) to expand its German factory, which will eventually have capacity to produce one million driverless Cybercabs annually.

The investment at the only European factory run by Elon Musk's company stands in stark contrast to other players in Germany's struggling auto sector, which have been downsizing aggressively.

The expansion also comes despite resistance from residents and activists worried about the environmental impact, and with billionaire Musk increasingly controversial in Germany due to his backing of the far right in last year's elections.

"This will lay the foundation for the world's most technologically advanced Tesla factory here in Gruenheide," a town outside Berlin, the company said in a statement announcing the investment on Nov. 16.

Tesla's Gruenheide "Gigafactory" was opened in 2022 after a tumultuous two-year approval and construction process, and was given permission to expand by local authorities two years ago.

But the manufacturer scaled back some of its original plans after local residents opposed them in a non-binding poll, with concerns including proposals to raze large areas of woodland and increased traffic in the area.

The plant was also forced to halt production briefly in March following damage to power lines in an arson attack claimed by a far-left group.

Germany's powerful IG Metall union has accused the carmaker of poor working conditions and covert redundancies, all enabled by the lack of a collective agreement to protect workers, almost unheard of in the country's automotive industry.

Construction of the facility is set to begin in the first half of 2027, with production slated to start in 2029, Tesla said.

The factory expansion will also create new jobs in a wide range of areas, said Tesla, adding it was already seeking hundreds of new workers to help with the plant's ramp-up.

It currently employs around 11,000 staff.