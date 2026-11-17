Ziraat outlines $2 billion in COP31 financing deals

ISTANBUL

Ziraat Bank announced financing agreements and planned transactions worth about $2 billion linked to the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, covering renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

The total includes the bank’s second sustainability-linked syndicated loan of 2026, worth about $1.1 billion, Ziraat said in a Nov. 16 statement.

The facility drew participation from 37 banks across 18 countries and comprised $594 million and 454 million euros.

Following a $1.75 billion loan raised in April, it brought Ziraat’s syndicated borrowing this year to approximately $2.9 billion.

The latest loan’s sustainability criteria cover financing activities that increase the bank’s green asset ratio and support sustainable agriculture.

Under a cooperation agreement with Germany’s KfW IPEX-Bank, financing of up to 500 million euros is envisaged for wind energy investments and businesses’ green transition.

Ziraat also signed a letter of intent with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and SMBC Group for a planned $300 million financing transaction to support sustainable agriculture and rural development.

A separate $100 million social loan agreement with Citibank will support agricultural projects intended to deliver social benefits and initiatives promoting inclusive growth.

General Manager Alpaslan Çakar said the agreements would strengthen the bank’s ability to provide long-term financing for Türkiye’s economy.

“We believe financing should serve not only economic growth but also environmental and social development,” he said.