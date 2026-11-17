Istanbul to become regional climate finance hub driving Türkiye’s green transition

ANTALYA

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ninth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC), in Dublin on November 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Istanbul Financial Center (IFC) is working to position the megacity as a leading hub for sustainable finance across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, leveraging Türkiye’s role as host of the U.N. climate summit, the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31).

IFC CEO Ahmet İhsan Erdem told state-run Anadolu Agency that the COP31 summit provided a significant global platform to showcase Türkiye’s investment readiness and green industry potential.

Erdem said global climate goals require the financial sector to mobilize substantial capital to reduce emissions and adopt new clean technologies, adding that diversifying funding sources, accelerating investments and ensuring unhindered access to global capital markets are crucial to facilitating this transition.

He noted that the launch of Türkiye’s pilot Emissions Trading System (ETS) and the implementation of the country’s Green Taxonomy Regulation have made the low-carbon transition a top priority for Ankara.

Erdem said the IFC aims to connect Türkiye’s emerging green finance ecosystem with global institutions and investors to support capital flows toward sustainable investments.

“We think that the establishment of the IFC Green Finance Academy, which will train sustainability professionals, as one of our medium-term goals,” he said, noting that these efforts would help build local capacity.

He said global investors operating from Istanbul can access a population of 1.3 billion people and a $30 trillion market within a four-hour flight radius, emphasizing the megacity’s geographic advantage.

The IFC offers competitive incentives, including 100 percent tax benefits for financial services exports through 2047, as well as a 20-year exemption from financial activity fees for global investors to provide long-term predictability.

Erdem added that the IFC would further cement Istanbul’s position in the global financial system through future initiatives to develop environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks, regional sustainability indexes and carbon credit markets.