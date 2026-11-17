Ukraine, Russia hit key bridges ahead of Putin-Xi-Trump summit

KIEV

People stand in front of a makeshift memorial for Ukrainian and foreign soldiers in Independence Square in Kyiv on November 16, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine struck Russia’s Crimean bridge for the second night in a row on Nov. 17, shutting it down, while Russia hit two major bridges in Kiev, the latest wave of attacks that come ahead of a historic meeting of the Chinese, U.S. and Russian leaders.



Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 1,441 Ukrainian drones in a major overnight barrage, the second-highest one-day figure this year.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that more than 800 of them were headed to the capital itself, while officials reported attacks across 19 regions of the country.



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of a major Russian attack in the days leading up to a meeting in China’s Shenzhen tomorrow between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.



Trump said the fighting in Ukraine would be among the topics canvassed in the talks, which come at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end almost five years of war.



Traffic was halted across the Crimean bridge, a highly symbolic target for Ukraine, for hours after it was hit shortly after midnight on Nov. 17.



There was no official comment on the damage, but unverified social media images appeared to show a section of the road bridge completely collapsed and in the water. The bridge carries both automobile and rail traffic.



“Experts are assessing the damage caused,” Russia’s Transport Ministry said.



“Motorists are advised not to travel in the direction of the Crimean bridge,” it added.



In Kiev, Russian ballistic missiles hit the Northern and Southern bridges, two major transport arteries that cross the Dnipro river.



Traffic was also suspended, causing gridlock on Nov. 17 morning.



Russia’s army confirmed it had hit both bridges in a “massive attack” on Ukraine’s infrastructure.



Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted a video from the Northern Bridge showing debris strewn across the road.



The strikes on Kiev also disrupted heating and water in parts of the capital, he said.



The wave of strikes comes as the United States renews its push for an end to the war.



But diplomatic efforts have so far failed to reach a breakthrough, with fighting grinding into another winter.



Moscow wants a sweeping deal to rewrite “Europe’s security architecture” as part of any agreement to halt the fighting.



Russia has previously demanded curbs on NATO’s presence in central and eastern Europe and restrictions on the deployment of foreign troops and hardware to Ukraine.



Kiev and Europe are resisting any attempts to overhaul the continent’s post-Cold War defense, calling for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war before any discussion of terms.



China has not provided specific details on the topics to be discussed beyond “safeguarding world peace” and “promoting strategic stability in major power relations.”



The White House had earlier signaled the Ukraine war was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said on Nov. 16 that it would be.



“We’ll talk about my favorite subject, Ukraine,” Trump told reporters.



As the trio gather in China, Ukraine and its allies will this week hold meetings on defense support and aligning positions ahead of any future talks.