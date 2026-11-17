Sözcü TV placed under trustee control after police raid

ISTANBUL

Police raided the headquarters of opposition-leaning broadcaster Sözcü TV early on Nov. 17, detaining several executives and appointing a government trustee to take over the channel and its digital operations over alleged FETÖ links.

Police officers cordoned off the building in the early hours of the morning in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district, as searches were carried out at the broadcaster’s premises.

The teams raided both Sözcü TV and the offices of the media group’s online operations, with trustees appointed to both entities. The measure did not extend to the group’s newspaper operations.

In a statement, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said an investigation was underway into Burak Akbay, the owner of Sözcü television channel, on charges of “establishing or managing a terrorist organization” and “propagandizing for a terrorist organization.”

The prosecutor’s office alleged that Akbay launched Sözcü TV and the newspaper in line with the objectives, information and instructions of the network led by the FETÖ terrorist organization and that he held a managerial position within the organization.

The statement described Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş. and Mega Ajans as the organization’s “media arm.”

Citing an examination of reports by Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), prosecutors said there was strong suspicion that Akbay financed the two companies through his overseas bank accounts and used them to manage the organization.

The prosecutor’s office also referred to new complaints concerning previous investigations into Akbay, alleging financial transactions linked to FETÖ.

Several media executives were detained in the operation, including board chair Funda Tuncer Sıdalı, former general manager Asım Akgül, İsmail Öz and Yonca Yücekaleli.

The channel’s lawyer initially confirmed that the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) had been appointed as trustee, saying the move stemmed from allegations revived after the Court of Appeal overturned a ruling in an earlier case.

A statement published on Sözcü.com.tr also confirmed that the television channel and the news website were placed under trustee control, while the group’s newspapers Sözcü, Tavır and Korkusuz were not affected.

The operation has drawn reactions from media organizations and politicians.

Main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel said the move is politically motivated, attributing it to criticism from the TV channel.

The predawn raid on Sözcü TV came just weeks after trustees were appointed to take control of another opposition-leaning broadcaster, Halk TV, as part of a separate investigation into alleged corruption.

Since the operation on Oct. 14, Halk TV’s broadcasting schedule has remained under trustee management, while its news website has also ceased publishing.