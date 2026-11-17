Iraqi armed group rejects to withdraw amid probe

BAGHDAD

Members of the pro-Iranian Kataib Hezbollah group during a parade in Baghdad. (AFP Photo)

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah will not leave its stronghold near Baghdad, a commander said on Nov. 17, after Iraqi authorities had called on the Iran-backed militant group to withdraw and allow the army to enter.

“That will not happen, not even over our dead bodies,” Abu Taleb al-Saidi said during a press visit to their stronghold in Jurf al-Sakher, south of Baghdad.

Baghdad has set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah and ordered the armed forces to enter the area amid an investigation into suspected oil smuggling.

The orders followed an intelligence agency report identifying suspected oil smuggling through an electronic monitoring program.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi on Nov. 11 ordered an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling involving an Iran-backed armed group.

An investigative committee subsequently inspected six locations. Iraq’s Energy Police also announced the formation of a specialized force in southern Iraq to patrol the oil pipeline network.