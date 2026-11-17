Kurum says COP31 must deliver on climate commitments

ANTALYA

COP31 President Murat Kurum called on countries to put climate commitments into practice, saying the Antalya summit’s success would be measured by its decisions and lasting results.

Speaking to CNN Türk, Kurum, who also serves as environment, urbanization and climate change minister, said negotiations were proceeding on schedule.

Türkiye had designed the conference as an “implementation COP” to turn existing pledges into projects, he said.

Kurum said attendance had exceeded 100,000, including 102 leaders and more than 300 ministers, making it one of the largest COP gatherings.

He outlined the presidency’s action agenda across 10 priority areas, including clean energy, zero waste, food security and climate-resilient cities.

Among its goals is increasing electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. The target concerns electricity use across the economy, including transport, buildings and industry.

Kurum also highlighted a goal of raising circular material use in manufacturing and production to at least 15 percent.

The presidency’s published agenda sets a 2035 deadline for that target and seeks to reduce energy intensity in buildings by at least 25 percent by the same year.

The Climate Implementation Bridge initiative aims to turn countries’ climate and development priorities into projects that can attract investment, connecting them with financing, technology and technical support.

Kurum said international cooperation was essential at a time of political instability and mistrust.

No country could address climate change alone, he said, calling for developing countries and small island states to have better access to climate technologies.

He also urged businesses, scientists, civil society groups, artists and athletes to take part in climate action.

The conference’s COP Art program was intended to reach a wider public, Kurum said.

Exhibitions included works by Palestinian artists and children, using art to draw attention to environmental damage and human suffering.