New Party alleges links between AKP deputy’s family, fund scandal

ANKARA

This file photo shows New Party chairman Özgür Özel.

The main opposition New Party on Nov. 17 alleged links between the family of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Çiğdem Karaaslan and companies and stock market transactions connected to an ongoing investment fund scandal.

New Party MP Ümit Özlale presented two of eight investigative dossiers prepared by his party into the scandal, first raising allegations involving Karaaslan’s family before disclosing financial details concerning the Police Care and Assistance Fund (POLSAN), which has 157,000 members.

In his first dossier, Özlale claimed that Ünsal Ban, whom he described as the “initial source of the fund fraud,” Karaaslan’s brother Halil Gökhan Özkal and Süleyman Yıldırım were equal partners in Gainex Global Limited, a company established in London on Feb. 28, 2022.

He also pointed to alleged links between Karaaslan’s husband, Direnç Karaaslan, and shares in financial services company Matriks, as well as records concerning the same individuals in the under-probe portfolio management firm Tera’s document system.

Özlale questioned whether Karaaslan was aware of the alleged connections and whether she had investigated claims that her position had been used as a reference.

Karaaslan responded to the allegations in a social media statement, saying neither she nor members of her family had any accounts or transactions involving the funds at the center of the controversy.

Özlale had announced on Nov. 16 that his party would release a new dossier every day during the week as part of its investigation into the fund scandal.

“You will see in these dossiers that it is not only relatives of lawmakers who are involved, but lawmakers themselves,” he said.

On the second day of the disclosures, Özlale focused on POLSAN’s financial operations and investment decisions, questioning how the fund’s assets were being managed and what risks they were exposed to.

He said the fund’s investments in brokerage firms, portfolio management companies and securities had reached 15.27 billion Turkish Liras by the end of 2025, up from 7.12 billion liras a year earlier.

He also raised questions about the role of the Tera, alleging that it had been authorized to conduct transactions on behalf of POLSAN.

During an address to the media on Nov. 16, AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said those responsible for the crisis would eventually be held accountable.

“No aspect of this matter will remain unresolved. This fraud will be exposed in all its dimensions. No one should be accused through a political lynching. Whatever happens, the truth will come to light,” he told reporters.