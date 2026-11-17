World Bank Group unveils $17.6 bln climate, employment investment package at COP31

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

The World Bank Group and its partners announced a climate and job-creation package exceeding $17.6 billion at the COP31 summit in Antalya on Nov. 17.

The package pairs more than $6.9 billion in investment with an expected $10.7 billion in private capital across agriculture, manufacturing, urban infrastructure and renewable energy, according to a Group statement.

The announcements follow an increase in the lender’s climate funding. During fiscal year 2026, the Group delivered $48 billion in climate-related financing and attracted another $48 billion in private capital, lifting total climate funding by 21 percent from the prior year to $96 billion.

Türkiye features prominently among the newly announced projects. One operation will help 225,000 Turkish farmers reach markets and financing while strengthening agricultural supply chains and supporting over 100,000 job equivalents.

A separate program will provide Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium-sized businesses, with long-term funds to adopt digital and environmentally friendly technologies, also supporting more than 100,000 job equivalents.

Meanwhile, a joint initiative in Türkiye will fund urban transport, water and sanitation systems. The effort aims to bring safe water and sanitation to 1.65 million people, upgrade sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million residents and improve climate-resilient infrastructure for more than 3 million people.

Turkish banks will also receive sustainable finance loans — using instruments such as a blue digitally native note — to channel funds toward social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation and low-carbon growth.

In Afghanistan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is backing an organic fertilizer plant to convert agricultural waste into local farming inputs, boost crop yields and generate employment.

In Timor-Leste, a solar power facility with battery storage — backed by IFC financing, IDA-PSW and a MIGA guarantee — is projected to reduce energy costs and save roughly 1.5 percent to 2 percent of the nation’s GDP each year.

The Group also introduced a blended finance fund bringing together IFC funding, concessional money from the Global Environment Facility and backing from global brands to help emerging-market textile, apparel and footwear producers transition to cleaner manufacturing.