Kurtulmuş meets İYİ Party leader over anti-terror body

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu on Nov. 17 as part of consultations with political parties to secure support for establishing a commission to oversee the disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

The proposed body, named the Monitoring Commission for Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, is expected to oversee the implementation of legislation related to the process, monitor PKK’s disarmament and dissolution, and prepare additional legislation if necessary.

Kurtulmuş’s meeting with Dervişoğlu came despite İYİ Party’s opposition to what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. The party was the only major parliamentary group that did not send representatives to the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which has conducted parliamentary discussions on the process.

İYİ Party also voted against the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which provides the legislative framework for the initiative.

Kurtulmuş is scheduled to meet main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel on Nov. 18 as part of the consultations.

The parliamentary speaker began visiting political party leaders and parliamentary groups on Nov. 10, with his first stop being the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Following his meeting with party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and a separate meeting with the New Path bloc on the same day, Kurtulmuş said parliamentary discussions on the “terror-free Türkiye” process had reached a positive stage after nearly a year of work.

“Ideas will mature, and we will complete the meetings next week,” he said.

“The Monitoring Commission to be established within parliament will begin working as soon as possible to follow and oversee this process on behalf of the nation.”

Kurtulmuş also met with AKP’s parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler on Nov. 11 and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) head Devlet Bahçeli on Nov. 12.

The consultations aim to build cross-party backing for the proposed monitoring mechanism. The anti-terror initiative gained momentum after parliament overwhelmingly approved a comprehensive framework law addressing the political and social dimensions of the process.

The legislation is intended to establish a legal basis for measures related to PKK’s disarmament and dissolution, as well as broader efforts to strengthen national solidarity and social integration.