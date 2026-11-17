Bahçeli calls for tighter social media restrictions

ANKARA

Bahçeli speaks to MHP lawmakers during a meeting in parliament. (AA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Nov. 17 called for new restrictions on social media, digital content and online games, saying Türkiye needed to take action against what he described as a growing erosion of social values.

“Today, many countries around the world are seeking to restrict access to digital content, social media and games in various ways. It is time for us to take the necessary steps, and we are even late in doing so,” Bahçeli told MHP lawmakers during a meeting in parliament.

He argued that the digital age had accelerated the erosion of values in Türkiye and around the world, making it increasingly difficult to pass cultural traditions on to younger generations.

Bahçeli also criticized the blurring of boundaries between what is real and virtual, and between what is considered normal and abnormal, saying digital content, television series and online games could have negative effects on society.

The MHP leader’s remarks came after a regulation banning social media access for children under 15 took effect in Türkiye on Nov. 1.

The rules allow approximately 3.85 million people between the ages of 15 and 18 to use social media subject to certain restrictions. The regulation is estimated to affect around 17.5 million children under the age of 15.

Following the meeting, Bahçeli was also asked about the appointment of a government trustee to opposition-leaning broadcaster Sözcü TV and its digital operations.

“The reasons and consequences of this matter should be asked of Sözcü executives. They should ask the people who talk about everything on television every evening without paying attention to what they say,” he said.