JPMorgan upgrades Turkish stocks to ‘overweight’

BERLIN

JPMorgan raised its recommendation on the MSCI Türkiye equity index to “overweight” from “neutral” on Nov. 17, citing its assessment that the investment fund crisis was over and interest rate cuts would support a market recovery.

“We think the fund crisis is over and the stock market should bounce back,” the U.S. investment bank said in a regional equity strategy report.

The bank said the turmoil did not amount to a systemic financial crisis and viewed the regulatory cleanup as evidence of improving market governance.

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) ordered the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven companies in September.

JPMorgan put the affected funds’ assets at $23 billion as of Sept. 4, equivalent to about 8.7 percent of the $264 billion fund sector.

It said there had been no significant shift into foreign currency since the crisis began.

Funds outside the liquidation process recorded about $14 billion in outflows in September, while lira deposits rose by the equivalent of $15 billion.

JPMorgan also said investors were overly concerned about Türkiye losing its emerging-market status in MSCI’s classification, estimating the probability at 10 percent or less.

MSCI froze certain changes to its Turkish indexes in October over market-integrity concerns.

It said it could consider a consultation on reclassification to frontier or standalone status if sufficient progress was not evident by June 2027.

JPMorgan expects the Central Bank to cut its policy rate by 100 basis points at its remaining meeting this year.

Its economists forecast a policy rate of 30 percent and inflation of 27 percent at the end of 2027.

Despite the near-term recovery prospects, the bank warned that persistent inflation and the lira’s appreciation in real terms could weigh on exports from medium-technology industries.

Elsewhere, JPMorgan upgraded the MSCI United Arab Emirates index to “overweight,” citing economic resilience despite the prolonged regional conflict.

It downgraded Greece to “neutral,” pointing to less attractive relative valuations and the potential impact of its move to developed-market status on investor demand.