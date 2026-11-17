Second tanker in two days sinks off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

SOFIA

A rescue helicopter landed after a rescue operation of Somali-flagged cargo ship sunk in Bulgaria's Black Sea exclusive economic zone, in Varna, Bulgaria, Monday, Nov 16, 2026, (Varna Regional Administration via AP)

A Liberia-flagged gas tanker sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Nov. 17, according to the Defense Ministry.

Bulgarian military personnel and aircraft are involved in the search and rescue operation for the crew of 19 Filipino citizens of the gas carrier GAS HUSKY, which sank about 50 nautical miles (nearly 60 miles or 100 kilometers) off the coast, the ministry said in a statement.

It said that a Cougar chopper has been dispatched to the site where a life raft with people had been located. The rescue operation is ongoing.

The tanker disappeared from radar shortly after midnight, and at 8:02 a.m. the emergency buoy was activated, emitting a signal for a sunken ship.

The tanker, en route from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia, is the second merchant ship to sink off Bulgaria’s coast in two days.

On Nov. 16, a Somali-flagged cargo ship sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone not far away from the site of the Nov. 17 incident.

All 12 crew members on board were saved in a rescue operation. Bulgarian media reported that eight of the rescued crew members were Turkish nationals, while the remaining four were Azerbaijani.

Investigations into the causes of the incidents are being launched. So far, there is no official information on whether the vessels were hit by drones.

More than 200 civilian and commercial vessels have come under attack in the Black Sea since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, with the vast majority of incidents occurring this year, according to the Turkish Chamber of Shipping.

On Nov. 16, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the importance of maintaining maritime security in the Black Sea as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

He said Türkiye had proposed several measures to facilitate grain exports to international markets, particularly to help meet the needs of poorer countries.