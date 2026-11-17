EU seeks to resurrect partnership with Syria

BRUSSELS

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels. (AP Photo)

The European Union will look to sign a nearly 20-year-old cooperation deal with Syria as the bloc presses to boost ties with the war-scarred country, top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Nov. 16.

“Syria needs investment and a successful transition,” the EU foreign policy chief said.

“The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue, and closer cooperation as soon as possible.”

Kallas said that EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels had “supported moving ahead” with that deal and launching talks for an updated one.

The EU in 2025 removed its sanctions on Syria’s economy in a bid to help its recovery after almost 14 years of civil war.

At the start of 2026 Brussels announced a two-year funding package worth 620 million euros ($680 million) for the country.

Kallas said the EU would set out new conditions for Syria to secure an updated deal.

“We should have clear conditionality regarding human rights,” she said.

“We should have also the non-recognition of occupied Ukrainian, Georgian territories that they have recognized under Assad’s regime.”

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also said on Nov. 17 that Syria was working towards a new agreement with the European Union.

Shaibani told the Syria Partnership Coordination Forum, held with the EU in Damascus, that “we are currently working with the [European] Union on a joint scope paper for a new agreement” that would “open doors to trade and investment, and make political dialogue and institutional cooperation a firm commitment.”

Syria and the EU signed a cooperation agreement including on economy and trade in 1977. The EU-Syria association agreement was preliminarily inked in 2008, under then-leader Bashar al-Assad, but never went into force due to human rights concerns.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, said at an event in Damascus on Nov. 17 that “the EU wants to deepen the political dialogue, strengthen trade and economic cooperation, and support Syria’s reintegration” into the European-Mediterranean space.