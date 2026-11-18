40.4 billion liras recovered in fund probes: Justice Minister

ANKARA

Authorities have recovered about 40.4 billion Turkish Liras from 75 people in investigations into investment funds, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Nov. 17.

The money was collected through voluntary returns and recovery efforts, he said in a social media statement.

“Voluntary repayment alone does not eliminate legal liability,” Gürlek said.

He said the investigations, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, were being deepened as new evidence emerged. Investigators were examining financial transactions, asset transfers and linked accounts in detail.

The inquiries cover fund managers and market participants as well as allegations concerning oversight procedures, including the potential legal responsibility of public officials, he said.

Gürlek stressed that evidence and legal responsibility would determine the course of the investigations, regardless of individuals’ positions, titles or connections.

“No allegation will be presumed true, and no concrete evidence will be ignored,” he said.

The investigations involve 498 suspects, including 129 held in pretrial detention and 289 subject to judicial supervision, according to the minister.

Authorities were seeking 54 suspects under arrest warrants, while proceedings continued for 22 people in police custody.

Seizure and freezing orders covered the assets of 417 individuals and 149 legal entities to prevent suspected criminal proceeds from being concealed or transferred, Gürlek said.

The minister also said officials had reviewed the investigations, financial inquiries and investor protection measures at the 10th Fund Coordination Board meeting, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

He said protecting investors who acted in good faith and ensuring effective legal proceedings to help them recover their savings remained the priority.