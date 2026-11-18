Air pollution reaches ‘very unhealthy’ levels in Türkiye’s easternmost city

IĞDIR

Heavy air pollution shrouds Iğdır, leaving Mount Ağrı barely visible. (AA Photo)

Air pollution in Türkiye’s easternmost province of Iğdır has reached “very unhealthy” levels even before the onset of winter, as its mountainous geography and the use of low-quality heating fuels prevent pollutants from dispersing.

The city recorded a PM10 concentration of 210 in November, according to real-time data from the World Air Quality Index. The index classifies readings between 200 and 300 as “very unhealthy,” while levels above 300 are considered “hazardous.”

Surrounded by the Aras Mountains and Mount Ağrı, the city lies in a basin-like geographical formation that severely restricts air circulation, allowing pollutants to accumulate over residential areas.

Aysun Altıkat, an environmental sciences expert and associate professor at Iğdır University’s Faculty of Engineering, said the city had some of the worst air quality in Türkiye and Europe.

Explaining the geographical factors behind the problem, Altıkat said rising air currents reverse direction over the city, trapping polluted air close to the ground.

“Normally, when air pollutants leave chimneys, they rise as temperatures decrease by 1 degree Celsius for every 100 meters of altitude. With the help of wind, pollutants disperse evenly through the atmosphere. This does not happen in Iğdır,” she said.

She explained that a temperature inversion causes warmer air to settle above cooler air near the ground, effectively trapping pollutants beneath it “like a blanket” and allowing their concentrations to increase.

Altıkat identified the burning of poor-quality fossil fuels for heating as another major contributor, particularly to the accumulation of particulate matter measuring 10 micrometers (PM10) and 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5).

“We are already in mid-November, and the air should not be this polluted. Yet we are already observing very serious levels of pollution,” she said.