Türkiye considers labeling requirements for AI-generated content

ANKARA

Türkiye is considering new measures to regulate AI-generated images and audio recordings, including mandatory labels identifying artificially created content, as part of its upcoming 13th Judicial Reform Package.

According to Türkiye newspaper, citing Justice Ministry sources, the proposed measures would target deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to imitate real people’s faces and voices, as part of broader efforts to combat cybercrime.

The proposals include requiring AI-generated content to carry labels and strengthening legal measures against fake audio and visual material used for fraud. Authorities are also considering making the creation of images or recordings depicting people without their consent a separate criminal offense.

The package may also address age restrictions on AI tools, although implementing national limits could prove difficult because most services operate internationally.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek previously said the package would prioritize speeding up court proceedings, improving criminal justice and combating cybercrime, including fraud and offenses committed through social media.