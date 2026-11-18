Aegean olive routes project to connect historic groves, ancient sites

MUĞLA

This file photo shows volunteers harvesting olives for elderly residents in the village of Anbahan, located in the Mediterranean province of Burdur. (AA Photo)

A project seeking to turn the centuries-old olive-growing traditions of Türkiye’s Aegean region into a tourism attraction was introduced in the western province of Muğla’s Milas district, with a focus on gastronomy, cultural heritage and rural tourism.

Coordinated by the South Aegean Development Agency (GEKA), the Aydın-Muğla Olive Routes Project aims to bring the region’s olive-growing heritage together with nature, culture and local cuisine while creating new economic opportunities for local producers.

The project plans to incorporate olive-growing areas, ancient olive trees, archaeological sites and olive oil production facilities in Aydın and Muğla into designated tourism routes. It also seeks to expand the region’s tourism offerings beyond its traditional coastal destinations and help local cooperatives reach new markets.

Speaking at the launch, Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık said the province was working to extend tourism activity throughout the year by making greater use of its natural and cultural assets.

He highlighted Milas’ geographically indicated Memecik olives and olive oil, as well as its historic olive trees, saying the project would help bring these local assets into the economy through environmentally sustainable practices.

GEKA Secretary-General Ümit Gülyağı said the initiative aimed to promote the region’s cultural and natural heritage alongside coastal tourism and create additional markets for products made by local cooperatives.

Following the launch, participants joined an olive harvest in the Kazıklı neighborhood of Milas, where they heard the story of an olive tree estimated to be around 3,000 years old. The program also included a visit to olive oil production facilities and a tasting event.

Akbıyık also visited the Ata Ağaç Science and Research and Development Center, where he received information about the modern processing of olives into oil.

The initiative comes as Muğla continues to attract large numbers of international visitors. The province welcomed 3.46 million foreign tourists in 2025, while the Bodrum district alone received almost 1,000,000 international visitors by air and cruise ship between Jan. 1 and Oct. 18.

Home to 108 archaeological sites, Muğla is also known for its rich ancient heritage, with major landmarks including the ancient cities of Stratonikeia, Knidos, Kaunos and Labranda. Neighboring Aydın is similarly home to prominent archaeological sites such as Aphrodisias, Miletus, Priene and Didyma.