Fidan says Mecca defense alliance could expand

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaking at a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara. (Turkish Foreign Ministry)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Nov. 17 that Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would welcome other countries into their Mecca defense alliance once its institutional framework is in place.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara, Fidan said prospective members should seek peace in the region and respect international law.

The three countries established the alliance in August. A meeting to advance work on its institutional structure will be held later this month, he said.

Fidan argued that regional countries should develop their own capabilities and take responsibility for their security, saying reliance on outside powers to resolve the region’s problems was no longer a viable approach.

“Without security, it is difficult to build stability,” he said.

He also announced a December meeting in Germany between the R4 group of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the E4 countries: Germany, Britain, France and Italy.

Fidan described the R4 as an informal forum and said its immediate priorities included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and securing a positive outcome to U.S.-Iran talks.

He said European and regional countries shared concerns over the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and Syria’s stability.

The Ankara talks were also attended by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra.

Fidan said Türkiye was helping restructure the Syrian army and strengthen its security institutions.

The integration process in northeastern Syria should reinforce the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under the principle of “one state, one army,” he said.

He stressed that the rights of all Syrian communities must be protected and social reconciliation strengthened throughout the process.

Fidan also called on Israel to halt attacks in southern Syria and said security arrangements should be based on the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

“A country’s security cannot be built on the instability of its neighbors,” he said.

He accused Israel of obstructing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and urged it to lift restrictions as winter approached.

Al-Shaibani described Türkiye as an indispensable partner in securing regional stability and outlined plans to expand cooperation in trade, energy, transport and reconstruction.

Bilateral trade approached $3.78 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 40 percent, he said, adding that the two countries aimed to raise the figure to $10 billion.

Work is underway to increase the capacity of their electricity interconnection to 500 megawatts and reopen the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing, al-Shaibani said.

The countries also agreed to accelerate plans for a railway link extending from Türkiye through Syria to Jordan and the Gulf.

Fidan announced an agreement to establish a joint Türkiye-Syria University in Damascus.

Al-Shaibani said Syria’s embassy in Ankara was expected to open in early December and welcomed Turkish companies’ participation in reconstruction.

He stressed that housing, basic services and livelihood opportunities were needed to make refugee returns sustainable, voluntary and dignified.