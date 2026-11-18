Türkiye proposes joint Gaza aid initiative at COP31

ANTALYA

COP31 President Murat Kurum proposed a joint D-8 initiative on Nov. 17 to provide Gaza with water treatment systems, independent power supplies and shelters suitable for winter conditions.

Kurum, Türkiye’s environment, urbanization and climate change minister, outlined the proposed “COP31 Antalya–Gaza Climate Line” at a ministerial meeting of the D-8 economic cooperation group during the U.N. climate summit in Antalya.

He said recent rainfall had damaged more than 40,000 family shelters in Gaza, worsening conditions for people already affected by war and destruction. Rainwater mixing with sewage posed a public health threat, he added.

“We can provide mobile water purification systems powered by solar energy and batteries,” Kurum said.

He proposed installing independent power units for health centers, water wells and sewage systems, alongside supplying mobile drainage equipment, waste collection vehicles and winter shelters. Support should also help children continue their education, he said.

Kurum said COP31’s discussions on resilient cities, clean energy, water security and finance should translate into practical assistance for Gaza.

He called on D-8 countries to share responsibility for the proposed effort and stressed that humanitarian supplies, equipment and spare parts must be allowed to enter Gaza without interruption.

The D-8 meeting also addressed cooperation on clean energy, green industry and climate finance. Founded in Istanbul in 1997, the group now has nine members, with Azerbaijan becoming a full member in 2025.

Separately, Kurum visited climate projects developed by students from Demirören Media and Technology Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School at the summit’s Startup Zone.

He instructed ministry departments to provide support to put the projects into practice.