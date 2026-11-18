Ukraine destroys Crimea bridge span ahead of China talks

KIEV

This handout satellite photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 and released on Nov. 17, 2026 by Satellite image ©2026 Vantor shows the Kerch Bridge. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2026 Vantor / AFP)

Ukrainian strikes destroyed a road span of the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea on Nov. 17, while Russia hit two major crossings in Kiev ahead of talks between the U.S., Russian and Chinese presidents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen on Nov. 18 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

He is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 19, with Trump saying the war in Ukraine would be among the topics discussed.

Footage released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed the Kerch Bridge’s main road arch had collapsed into the strait below after strikes on two successive nights.

Road traffic remained suspended. Russia’s Federal Agency for Railway Transport later said train services had fully resumed, despite initial Ukrainian reports of damage to the railway section.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said the operation lasted about a month and involved seven stages, with preparatory strikes targeting Russian air defenses before attacks on the bridge.

Ukrainian-made drones and missiles, including Flamingo and Neptune cruise missiles, were used, it said.

Zelensky described the operation as a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

“War will always return to where it began,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the bridge would be rebuilt and would be “even better than before.”

A government commission was assessing the damage and repair options, while Russian investigators opened a terrorism case.

Putin opened the road section of the 19-kilometer crossing in 2018, four years after Russia annexed Crimea. Russia also supplies its forces through a land corridor across occupied southern Ukraine.

In Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian strikes hit the Northern and Southern bridges over the Dnipro River, damaged part of the metro system and disrupted utilities.

Zelensky said four ballistic missiles targeted the Southern Bridge and three targeted the Northern Bridge, without specifying how many hit each crossing.

Both bridges were initially closed, disrupting traffic across the capital.

The Southern Bridge partially reopened in one direction later on Nov. 17, with restrictions on vehicle weight, Klitschko said.

Ukraine’s emergency services reported two deaths in Kiev’s Obolonskyi district that day, though it was unclear whether they occurred during the overnight missile attack or a later attack.

In remarks published by his office early on Nov. 18, Zelensky also urged allies to release air defense interceptors from their stockpiles, addressing the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

“These interceptors should not be sitting in warehouses,” he said.

The attacks came as Washington pursued separate diplomatic meetings in China and Germany.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to meet Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin on Nov. 19, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official.

The discussions would focus on security guarantees against future Russian attacks and Ukraine’s postwar economic recovery.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov has said Moscow has not yet agreed to European participation in the next round of peace negotiations.

U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi last week produced agreement on a prisoner exchange but no breakthrough on broader disputes, including territory.