75 countries back Türkiye’s global electrification target at COP31 in Antalya

ANTALYA

Türkiye’s global electrification target, unveiled under its COP31 presidency, has now gained the backing of 75 countries, alongside 94 institutions and organizations.

Representatives from more than 160 countries are engaged in intensive negotiations to accelerate efforts to combat climate change and translate existing commitments into action.

One of the key implementation-oriented goals Türkiye announced under its COP31 presidency is to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035, known as the 35x35 target.

Türkiye’s 35x35 electrification target is also included in the first draft text released following the first week of COP31 negotiations held in Antalya.

A total of 75 countries have announced their support for Türkiye’s 35x35 target as of 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Countries backing the initiative include Germany, the UK, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, Denmark, Canada and Kyrgyzstan, while the European Commission has also confirmed the EU’s support for the target.

Australia, which serves as president of negotiations at COP31, previously announced it was among the first signatories to the 35x35 electrification pledge.

Separately, 94 organizations from the business community and civil society have also expressed support for Türkiye’s initiative.

COP31 focuses on implementing commitments made under the Paris Agreement, with the 35x35 initiative aiming to accelerate the clean energy transition by raising electricity’s share of global final energy consumption from roughly 22 percent today to 35 percent.

The pledge is expected to advance the COP28 Dubai commitments to triple global renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, while aiding broader emissions-reduction efforts.

Electrification is also expected to accelerate the clean energy transition, complement efforts to limit global warming and contribute to the goal of keeping the temperature rise as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Recent climate science reports warn that the risk of global temperatures surpassing the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is currently very high, though rapid emissions cuts could help reverse such an overshoot.