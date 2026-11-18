Turkish auto industry takes action against EU hybrid car safeguard probe

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

Chinese-made cars from brands including Chery and Jetour are seen before being loaded onto ships for export at the Dongfang Port Company terminal oin Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on April 20, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

The Turkish auto industry has taken action over the European Union’s safeguard investigation into hybrid car imports, a measure launched to curb imports from China but one that also threatens Türkiye’s auto exports.

Türkiye’s Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) applied to the European Commission to become an interested party in the investigation. OSD aims to present the Turkish automotive industry’s views and arguments directly to the Commission in response to the grounds for the investigation.

Similar organizations from Japan, South Korea, the U.K. and Russia are also seeking to participate in the investigation. By becoming an interested party,

The safeguard measure is expected to extend beyond China and cover major European production hubs such as Türkiye. The investigation could result in an annual import quota, with additional customs duties imposed on imports exceeding that limit.

The size of any quota will be critical for Türkiye, where hybrid models account for nearly half of automobile exports.

The main factor distinguishing Türkiye from China is its long-standing production and supply relationship with the European automotive industry. A significant proportion of the hybrid cars manufactured in Türkiye are produced directly for the European market.

Any potential restriction could therefore affect not only Türkiye’s exports but also international automakers’ production plans for the European market.

The Turkish automotive industry is closely monitoring the EU’s preparations for its “Made in EU” initiative while focusing on the hybrid car investigation, which is expected to be concluded within a much shorter period.