Turkish banks sign major financing deals at COP31

ANTALYA

One of the most tangible outcomes of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya has been financing, with public and private banks signing multibillion-dollar loan agreements with international financial institutions.

The financing packages offer favorable terms and focus on clean energy, the green transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, sustainable agriculture and women’s employment.

Described as the “Implementation COP,” the summit, which will continue through Nov. 20, has drawn record attendance, while a series of major steps have been taken on financing, which is considered critical to achieving the targets.

Banks operating in Türkiye have signed loan agreements worth billions of dollars with international financial institutions.

Ziraat Bankası signed sustainable development financing agreements worth approximately $2 billion with international institutions as part of COP31.

Vakıfbank signed a $500 million financing agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The financing, with maturities of up to 20 years, will be used for reconstruction in the earthquake-hit region, women’s entrepreneurship and green transformation investments by SMEs.

Halkbank launched a 100 billion Turkish Lira SME Sustainable Transformation Package, part of which is backed by the Credit Guarantee Fund.

Türk Eximbank signed four separate loan agreements with the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Germany’s KfW Development Bank as part of COP31. The agreements include 209.2 million euros from the IBRD, 250 million euros from KfW and two financing facilities of $200 million and $100 million from the AIIB.

The Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye signed a 250 million-euro loan agreement with KfW to support climate-friendly investments in the energy sector. The financing covers renewable energy, energy storage, climate technologies and electrification investments.

Private lender Akbank signed mandate letters with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for $100 million in green financing and with the International Finance Corporation for a $50 million blue bond issuance.

Another private lender İşbank launched its COP31 Financing Package to support the green and digital transformation of SMEs. Loans of up to 50 million liras will be offered for rooftop and ground-mounted solar power plants, energy and resource efficiency, water, raw material and waste management and digital transformation investments.

QNB Türkiye signed a memorandum for up to $500 million in five-year financing with the ADB, AIIB, EBRD, Dutch development bank FMO and IFC. The funds are expected to support green transformation, climate finance, women’s entrepreneurship and sustainable development projects.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry also signed agreements with four multilateral development banks — ADB, AIIB, World Bank and Islamic Development Bank — worth $5.1 billion atCOP31.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the financing would help build a greener and more resilient economy through projects supporting employment, industrial modernization and green and digital transitions.