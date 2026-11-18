Number of electric vehicles on Türkiye’s roads Tops 500,000

ANKARA

The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) in Türkiye reached 501,005 in October, rising 50.9 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The total number of registered cars in the country stood at 18.19 million as of October. Electric cars accounted for 2.75 percent of the total.

The number of EVs has increased significantly in recent years alongside the expansion of charging infrastructure. The growing market share of Türkiye’s domestically produced Togg, the launch of new models and changing consumer preferences also contributed to the increase.

The number of registered EVs stood at just 565 in 2015 before rising to 183,776 in 2024 and 370,591 in 2025.

The number of registered hybrid cars, first recorded at 23 in 2011, rose to 13,877 in 2019 and 222,328 by the end of 2023. It then increased to 391,296 in 2024 and 697,027 in 2025.

As of October 2026, the number of registered hybrid cars had reached 938,008. Their share of all registered cars rose from 4 percent in 2025 to 5.16 percent in October.