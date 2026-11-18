Loan program supports 532 billion liras in investment

ANKARA

Türkiye’s investment advance loan program has supported 85 projects with a combined investment value of 532 billion Turkish Liras, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 18.

Speaking at an awards ceremony for organized industrial zones at KOSGEB in Ankara, Kacır said the program offers 10-year financing for eligible investments exceeding 1 billion liras, with no principal repayments during the first two years.

It covers investments in selected high- and medium-high-technology products, technology fields and critical raw materials.

Kacır said the ministry had also issued priority financing certificates for 122 projects worth 114 billion liras under an arrangement introduced in September.

This financing is available over five years, including a one-year grace period on principal repayments. Its annual cost is set at 70 percent of the Central Bank’s policy rate, currently equivalent to about 25 percent, he said.

Strategic projects qualify directly. Other investments exceeding 100 million liras are assessed according to factors including their progress, location in an organized industrial zone or industrial area, and the investor’s research and development activities.

“Turkish industry is growing through higher value-added production,” Kacır said.

The minister also outlined support for manufacturers’ green and digital investments.

A $485 million project developed with the World Bank aims to help 400 companies prepare investment plans and provide long-term financing for green and digital upgrades at at least 280 businesses, he said.

Under a separate call through KOSGEB’s Green Industry Support Program, eligible projects can receive up to 7 million liras in interest-free support. The three-year term includes an initial two-year repayment grace period.

The support covers energy, water and raw material efficiency, waste recycling and circular economy projects.

Kacır also said the Manufacturing Industry Financing Support Program provides access to 250 billion liras in financing backed by 150 billion liras in credit guarantees. For firms that maintain employment, the ministry covers 12 percentage points of the annual financing cost of 37 percent.

Türkiye’s 374 organized industrial zones under the ministry’s responsibility house 61,500 operating factories and employ 2.7 million people, he said.

Kacır said the ministry would improve connections between industrial zones, ports and major transport corridors to reduce logistics costs, while expanding renewable energy, energy efficiency and digital infrastructure investments.