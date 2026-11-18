Adil Katılım Bankası placed under TMSF control

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s banking regulator has transferred the management and supervision of Adil Katılım Bankası to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), according to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 18.

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) also transferred the bank’s shareholder rights, excluding dividend rights, to the fund under its Nov. 17 decision.

The decision cites provisions of Article 71 of Banking Law No. 5411 covering failures to restore financial soundness, inability to meet payment obligations and liabilities exceeding assets.

The published decision does not revoke the bank’s operating license.

The TMSF is Türkiye’s public deposit insurer and also handles bank resolution and court-appointed trusteeships.

The regulatory move comes alongside a separate trusteeship decision in an investigation into investment fund transactions led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors announced on Nov. 17 that the TMSF had been appointed management trustee of four companies: Adil Katılım Bankası, Adil Varlık Yönetim, Adil Tasarruf Finansman and Dünya Varlık Yönetim.

The prosecutor’s office said its findings were based on reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), banking and capital market records, financial analyses and statements.

Prosecutors alleged that money raised through loans unrelated to genuine commercial activity and asset-backed securities issuances had been used to provide Adil Katılım’s founding capital.

They said this capital was subsequently invested in funds controlled by Tera Portföy Yönetimi and subjected to manipulation, while the bank’s resources were depleted through loans to group companies.

The statement also alleged that criminal proceeds were laundered through transfers between companies and transactions involving investment funds and debt instruments.