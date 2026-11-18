Iraq OKs rehabilitation of oil pipeline to Türkiye as flows resume

BAGHDAD

Iraq’s Cabinet on Nov. 17 approved a recommendation to rehabilitate an oil pipeline to Türkiye, hours after Baghdad announced the resumption of crude flows through the route for the first time in 12 years.

The decision came during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in the southern province of Najaf, according to a statement from his media office carried by the official Iraqi News Agency.

The Cabinet approved the Ministerial Council for the Economy’s recommendation on rehabilitating the pipeline, the statement said, without detailing its provisions or the work involved.

Earlier in the day, the Oil Ministry announced that pumping for export had resumed through the original pipeline following the completion of technical and operational tests.

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said flows began at 120,000 barrels per day and would gradually rise to 500,000 barrels. He gave no timeline for reaching that level.

The Ministerial Council for the Economy reviewed the ministry’s crude export plan on Nov. 16, including the resumption of Kirkuk exports through the pipeline to Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, and instructed the ministry to intensify export efforts.

The pipeline, which connects Iraq’s northern oil-producing region to Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, had been out of service since 2014 following repeated attacks by ISIL.

The route’s reopening provides Baghdad with an additional export outlet, reducing its dependence on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In August, Iraq and Türkiye signed a one-year agreement to maintain oil flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, providing for a transportation capacity of up to 750,000 bpd as the two countries pursued a broader long-term arrangement.