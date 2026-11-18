Two-month lull ends with Iran strikes on US targets in Bahrain

CAIRO

An Iranian missile strike on the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet in Manama, Bahrain in February. (AA via Getty Images)

In its third attack in recent days on American military assets in Bahrain, Iran fired drones at a U.S. radar site in the Persian Gulf island nation on Nov. 17, drawing U.S. retaliatory fire against Iranian targets along a key maritime corridor.

The attacks and counterattacks interrupted a roughly two-month lull in fighting, as Iran’s targeting of Bahrain brought condemnations from the region. Analysts said stalled peace negotiations and Tehran’s growing economic pressures were raising the risk of a substantial escalation.

Bahrain said that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted the “treacherous Iranian aerial attacks.” The U.S. military likewise said the attack inflicted no damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel.

Hours later, a U.S. fighter jet carried out a strike on a missile launch site in the Strait of Hormuz belonging to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations, said “precision munitions” were used in the strike on Qeshm Island and that the U.S. was responding to “aggression” toward U.S. personnel.

A local official, Ahmad Nafisi, said the strike caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or infrastructure.

The U.S. military has periodically carried out what appear to be limited strikes on Qeshm Island and other Iranian targets this month. Iran’s attack on Nov. 17 was its third on American military targets in Bahrain in five days.

Iran has been suffering under a naval blockade that the U.S. has enforced on it for months in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the world’s energy supplies where Iran and its proxies have disrupted shipping since the war began Feb. 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been circumspect on his next steps for the Iran war, now in its eighth month despite an initial promise it would last only a matter of weeks. He has said new strikes are highly unlikely, but he has also sent a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the Middle East — and told Vice President JD Vance that talks aren’t needed at this time.

Oil tankers moving oil through the strait under U.S. military protection have helped return oil shipments from the Gulf to roughly prewar levels. The blockade, meanwhile, is damaging Iran’s economy by curbing the flow of Iranian crude to the global market.

Iran’s attacks could signal a shift in its strategy after months during which it waited for an attack and then retaliated to target the operational capability of bases, Tehran-based security analyst Mostafa Najafi told The Associated Press.

Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which has already sustained damage in previous attacks by Iran since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian leaders will now be weighing whether “breaking the blockade through escalation is less costly than accepting its continuation,” Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote in an analysis posted to X.

“In other words, the risk of renewed war no longer depends solely on whether Trump decides to attack Iran again,” he said. “It also depends on whether Tehran concludes that the costs of continued restraint have become greater than the risks of escalation.”