UN agency warns of Gaza hypothermia deaths

GENEVA

(AFP Photo)

The U.N. migration agency warned on Nov. 17 that more people could die from hypothermia in Gaza as winter approaches, urging Israel to allow more shelter supplies into the Palestinian territory and calling for additional funding after a baby died from suspected exposure to cold.

Heavy rain has already flooded tens of thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, many of whom have been forced into overcrowded camps after Israel’s war with Hamas devastated much of the Gaza Strip.

A 9-month-old baby living in a tent died last week from suspected hypothermia, while respiratory illnesses are also increasing, U.N. agencies and Gaza authorities said.

“Without proper shelter, without critical relief items, then hypothermia deaths will occur,” Karl Baker, head of the International Organization for Migration’s Gaza program, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Children are particularly vulnerable because they lose body heat more quickly, Baker said, calling it “unacceptable to have hypothermia in the modern world.”

The IOM faces a $173 million funding shortfall for its winter shelter programs, he said.

Most of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents have been displaced, with much of the population concentrated in a smaller part of the territory. More than half of Gaza’s total area is under Israeli restrictions, according to U.N. maps.

Baker said about 100,000 tents were waiting to enter Gaza, with deliveries hindered by border crossing closures and lengthy Israeli security checks.

He also called for funding and permission to bring in more durable shelters, including caravans and prefabricated housing, rather than relying solely on tents. The U.N. children’s agency has also complained that Israel has blocked equipment needed for winter preparations.

Israel’s military agency responsible for coordinating aid, COGAT, said it had a proactive winterization plan and that supplies and medicines continued to enter Gaza.

Describing conditions on the ground, Baker said he had met a family sheltering under worn-out tarpaulins that had become soaked by rain.

“Gaza is turning into one large IDP camp,” he said, describing it as one of the worst displacement situations he had encountered.