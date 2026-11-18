Erdoğan receives Vatican’s Parolin in Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin at the presidential complex in Ankara on Nov. 18.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Türkiye’s ambassador to the Vatican, Fahrettin Altun, also attended. No details of the discussions were immediately disclosed.

Parolin’s visit also included the COP31 U.N. climate summit in Antalya, where he spoke on behalf of Pope Leo XIV and called for greater international cooperation on climate action.

In his address, Parolin urged stronger efforts to cut emissions and help countries adapt to climate change.

He said the poorest and future generations faced a disproportionate share of the consequences despite having contributed least to the crisis.

He also warned that geopolitical tensions were overshadowing climate action, pointing to persistent gaps between political commitments, implementation and investment.