Erdoğan: Old world order collapsing, future uncertain

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 18 said the existing world order was collapsing and uncertainty over what would replace it was fueling an increasingly fierce global rivalry, as conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Gulf continued to reshape international politics.

“We are in the midst of a painful period in which the old world order is collapsing, nobody knows what will replace it, and a more intense and destructive rivalry than what is reflected in the media and on screens is unfolding behind the scenes,” Erdoğan told lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in parliament.

Describing the international landscape as increasingly volatile, Erdoğan pointed to the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.

His remarks came amid growing uncertainty over the future of the international security framework, with diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts facing challenges.

Erdoğan also condemned Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe as winter approaches.

He described the conditions facing displaced Palestinians, particularly children living in flooded tents and exposed to cold weather, as unbearable, accusing Israel of turning Gaza into “the world’s largest concentration camp.”

The president said killings, targeted attacks, discrimination, isolation and starvation continued in Gaza, criticizing the international community for failing to prevent the suffering of Palestinians.

He also accused countries that have “long presented themselves as defenders of democracy and human rights of exposing their double standards” through their response to Israel’s actions.

Erdoğan’s remarks came as his party marked the anniversary of its first parliamentary group meeting after coming to power in November 2002.

Recalling the AKP’s election victory on Nov. 3, 2002, he said it had marked the beginning of a new era in Türkiye, with the party forming successive governments since Nov. 18 that year.

He described the election as a turning point that reflected the public’s demand for political change and said his party had brought a focus on public services and infrastructure projects to government.

“What matters in the AK Party is serving the people and the passion for public service,” he said, pledging to maintain the party’s commitment to Türkiye’s development.

He said the party would continue its political struggle with the same enthusiasm, energy and sincerity it had shown at its founding, adding that it would pursue further projects, investments and development initiatives with public support.

“If there are those among us who become tired, lose their breath or their enthusiasm, we will let them rest for a while and continue running with even greater passion,” Erdoğan said.