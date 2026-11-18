Prosecutors seek probe into former banking regulator chief

ISTANBUL

Turkish prosecutors have asked the Treasury and Finance Ministry for permission to investigate former Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) head Şahap Kavcıoğlu as part of a widening investment fund scandal.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul sent an official request to the ministry through its Bureau for Investigating Crimes of Terrorist Financing and Money Laundering.

The investigation covers allegations of irregularities involving capital market transactions, company transfers and fund movements worth billions of Turkish Liras.

The move came after Yeni Şafak newspaper reported that Kavcıoğlu had sought 6 billion liras (around $120 million) in fund support for savings financing firm Katılımevim from the under-probe portfolio management firm Pusula and instructed BDDK executives regarding the transfer of Birevim, another finance provider. The daily also alleged that irregular payments had been made by certain companies.

Kavcıoğlu has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

He resigned as BDDK chairman on Nov. 11, saying he had stepped down to “avoid damaging the institution’s reputation.” Before his resignation, he told journalist İsmail Saymaz that he had filed a criminal complaint against former ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker and Ağrı Mayor Savcı Sayan over financial misconduct allegations Sayan had made against him.

Kavcıoğlu previously served as governor of the Central Bank, a position he assumed in March 2021. He was replaced in June 2023 after Mehmet Şimşek took charge of the country’s economy management and was subsequently appointed head of the BDDK.

Born in 1967 in Bayburt, northeastern Türkiye, Kavcıoğlu was elected to parliament for the AKP in 2015. Before entering politics, he served as deputy general manager of state-run Halkbank and also wrote economic columns for Yeni Şafak.

Türkiye has been grappling with a major financial scandal since mid-September, when the collapse of an investment scheme prompted market regulators to suspend and liquidate 131 investment funds suspected of manipulation.