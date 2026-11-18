US loses measles-free status as cases, deaths mount

WASHINGTON, DC

Measles is a highly contagious and deadly — but vaccine-preventable — disease. (AFP Photo)

The United States has lost its long-held status of having eradicated measles, as declining vaccination rates have seen cases of the dangerous and highly contagious virus soar around the country, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced on Nov. 17.



Mexico and Bolivia have also lost their elimination statuses, PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa told a virtual press briefing, while Guatemala is at risk of losing its designation following its own major spike in cases this year.



The outbreak in the United States, its worst in over three decades with more than 5,400 cases reported this year, has prompted criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis.



Medical experts have accused U.S. President Donald Trump and his health secretary, noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr, of fanning distrust in vaccinations by repeatedly highlighting unfounded safety concerns.



The vast majority of cases have occurred among people who had not been vaccinated. At least 12 deaths have been reported since 2025, when the disease came roaring back, mainly in young children.



Kennedy on Nov. 17 vowed to “stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status.”



“I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles,” he wrote on X, referring to measles, mumps and rubella.



Measles elimination status does not mean there are no cases at all, but rather there has been no sustained spread of the virus for over a year.



Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash, and in some cases more serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to severe long-term health problems or even death.



The virus is transmitted through the air and is extremely contagious, remaining airborne for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.