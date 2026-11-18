Alaska Democrat flips US Senate seat in tight race

WASHINGTON, DC

Mary Peltola speaks during a campaign event in Anchorage, Alaska. (AFP Photo)

Democrat Mary Peltola flipped the U.S. Senate seat in Alaska on Nov. 17 after a tight race that unseated Re-publican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan, according to the official ballot count.



With 50.12 percent of the vote, Peltola’s win means the U.S. Senate will have a 56-44 Democratic majority, clinching the chamber’s last open race in a midterm election that crushed Republicans across the country and handed U.S. President Donald Trump a firm re-buke of his second term.



“As our next United States Senator, I will stand up to anyone to take on the rigged system in DC and deliver results for Alaska’s working families,” Peltola said in a statement late on Nov. 17.



“As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my life to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs and put Alaska first.”



With far-flung rural voters in remote villages, the vote count in Alaska took two weeks to complete, but offered Peltola a strong mandate.



With 144,302 votes, Peltola beat Sullivan’s 131,844 votes, even when combined with a second candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. who earned 4,760 votes.



Trump had called for another Republican candidate in the race, Gerald Heikes, to have his votes “immediately given” to Dan S. Sullivan, calling it the “fair solution.”



Heikes won 6,105 votes in the race, but merging all the votes that Trump wanted to combine would still not have been enough to beat Peltola.