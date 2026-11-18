Trade Minister Bolat to pay visit to Germany

ANKARA

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat will visit Germany to express Türkiye's views and expectations regarding automotive industry regulations under the European Union’s "Made in EU" initiative. (AA Photo)

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat will raise the country’s views and expectations regarding automotive industry regulations under the European Union’s “Made in EU” initiative during a visit to Germany on Nov. 19.

The Trade Ministry said in a statement that Bolat will attend the second Turkish-German Automotive Summit and hold a series of meetings in Berlin.

At the summit, Bolat will share his assessments of the long-standing economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Germany, cooperation opportunities in the automotive industry and the sector’s future.

Bolat will also hold extensive consultations with business representatives during his visit.

As part of his engagements, Bolat is scheduled to meet German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche.

The two ministers are expected to discuss key issues concerning bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as the EU Industrial Accelerator Act, the “Made in EU” initiative and the bloc’s safeguard investigation into hybrid vehicles.

The ministry said Türkiye-EU economic and trade relations would also be discussed with the German minister following Bolat’s meetings in Brussels on Oct. 13-14.

The talks will include key issues under the Customs Union, trade facilitation and ways to strengthen cooperation in the green and digital transitions.