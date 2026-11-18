Bomb threat on Russian flight to Antalya proves false

ANTALYA

A bomb threat against a Russian passenger plane arriving at Antalya Airport proved false, the Antalya Governor’s Office said on Nov. 18 after all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100, operated by Azimuth Airlines, was flying from Russia’s Mineralnye Vody to Antalya when the alert was received.

Airport authorities designated a secure parking area for the aircraft, which was directed there after landing. Security teams evacuated its 65 passengers and four crew members before explosives specialists searched the plane.

“Explosives experts found nothing suspicious during their search of the aircraft, and the report was determined to be unfounded,” the governor’s office said.