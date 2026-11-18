South Korea to disable public Wi-Fi for exam

SEOUL

More than half a million students are set to sit Korea's annual college entrance exam, known as the Suneung, this year. (AFP Photo)

South Korea said on Nov. 18 that it will suspend public Wi-Fi services around test centers where 550,000 students are sitting for a nine-hour college entrance exam on Nov. 19.

“We are taking steps in coordination with education authorities,” a Science Ministry spokeswoman said when asked by AFP about cutting internet hotspots over cheating fears.

Known as the Suneung, the once-a-year exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

But this year, fears of AIassisted cheating have driven authorities to extraordinary lengths, with the president going as far as to propose a $75,000 bounty for whistleblowers.

Local media reported the public Wi-Fi services will be suspended within 100 meters of exam centers nationwide from 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 to prevent AI-assisted cheating.

Other measures include sending emergency alerts before the test begins at 8:40 a.m. and again at a random time, meaning an alert could go off during the exam itself, to detect any smartphones that students have failed to hand over.