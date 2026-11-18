AKP to report findings from fieldwork

ANKARA

Supporters wave Justice and Development Party (AKP) banners.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will compile findings from its visits to all 81 provinces into a report outlining public demands, local concerns and proposed solutions, which will be submitted to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, state-run Anadolu Agency said on Nov. 17.

The report will be prepared following the party’s nationwide “Türkiye Century Meetings” program, during which party officials met with representatives of different social groups to gather their views and assess local needs.

Citing information from party officials, the report said the visits brought together ministers, deputy party leaders, members of the party’s Central Decision and Executive Board and lawmakers with tradespeople, industrialists, civil society organizations, young people, women, veterans and families of soldiers killed in service.

During visits to homes and workplaces, party representatives listened to residents’ concerns, expectations and suggestions for addressing local problems.

Following the fieldwork, the party’s headquarters conducted a comprehensive survey among officials who participated in the visits, asking them to assess the problems and demands they encountered in the provinces and districts they visited.

The resulting report will bring together issues identified across the country as well as needs specific to individual provinces and districts. It is intended to guide the party’s service delivery and investment planning in the coming period.