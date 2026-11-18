Kurtulmuş wraps up talks on anti-terror monitoring body

ANKARA

Main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel (L) welcomes Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş during the latter’s visit in the capital Ankara. (AA Photo)

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel on Nov. 18 as part of consultations aimed at securing cross-party support for a proposed body to oversee what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

The meeting, held at the New Party headquarters, was expected to conclude Kurtulmuş’s round of talks with political party leaders on the planned Monitoring Commission for Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration.

The proposed body is expected to oversee the implementation of legislation related to the process, monitor the disarmament and dissolution of PKK, and prepare additional legislation if necessary.

Kurtulmuş’s consultations included a Nov. 17 meeting with İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu, despite the party’s opposition to the government’s initiative.

İYİ Party was the only major parliamentary group that did not send representatives to the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which has held parliamentary discussions on the process. The party also voted against the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which provides the legal framework for the initiative.

Kurtulmuş began his consultations with political parties and parliamentary groups on Nov. 10, meeting representatives of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and New Path bloc.

The meetings were followed by talks with ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler on Nov. 11 and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) head Devlet Bahçeli on Nov. 12.

The consultations aim to build political support for the proposed monitoring mechanism following parliament’s approval of legislation establishing a legal framework for measures related to PKK’s disarmament and dissolution.